Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.
—James 1:22
Burke County is now considered a high transmission area for COVID-19.
A lengthy investigation culminated Wednesday in drug trafficking charges against two Morganton residents.
A man died after a crash north of Morganton early Sunday evening.
Police say a man’s attempt to drive away from them resulted in a few felony charges lodged against him early Thursday morning.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s wanted for the statutory rape of a child.
A man being held in North Carolina’s highest security prison while he awaits trial for a 2016 double murder has asked the courts to fire his a…
Some people on social media appear to believe that the newest luxury apartment complex in Morganton is full.
Forza X1, Inc., the builder of an innovative line of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in McDowell County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will create 170 jobs in Marion.
A Hickory man died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 321 in Granite Falls on Wednesday night.
After 22 years of sitting on the bench in North Carolina’s 25th Judicial District, Burford A. Cherry is hanging up his robe.
