Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever. Give thanks to the God of heaven. His love endures forever.
—Psalm 136:1 and 26
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever. Give thanks to the God of heaven. His love endures forever.
—Psalm 136:1 and 26
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
VALDESE — Stepping up to a butcher and asking for a particular cut of meat is something that’s been missing in Valdese for more than a decade.
A man who a Walmart employee said threatened to blow the store up the day before Thanksgiving ended up with a felony charge.
In a career that has spanned nearly five decades, Mabel Lowman has seen a little bit of everything.
ANDREWS — In the postgame celebration, Draughn quarterback Eli Tillery got congratulations that his team already has made history — but there’…
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Luggage, candy, clothes, makeup, shoes, perfume and even a kitchen sink were seized last week after investigators believe two women went on a …
VALDESE — The next step in the Draughn football team’s unprecedented run through the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs will land it in far-flung Andrew…
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests in the last several days, including in reference to drug possession, weapons viola…
The man's sister said he left the bar around 11 p.m. to use the restroom and never returned to his stateroom.
A retired Burke County educator, principal and current school board member has been selected to serve on a high-profile state board.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.