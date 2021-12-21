 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
"They brought him (Jesus) to Jerusalem to present him to the Lord, as it is written in the law of the Lord, "Every male who opens the womb shall be called holy to the Lord," and to offer a sacrifice according to what is said in the law of the Lord, "a pair of turtledoves or two young pigeons." - Luke 2:22-24

