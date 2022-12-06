Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

[Jesus said,] "I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me — just as the Father knows me and I know the Father — and I lay down my life for the sheep."
—John 10:14-15
[Jesus said,] "I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me — just as the Father knows me and I know the Father — and I lay down my life for the sheep."
—John 10:14-15
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrons and fans of Catawba Brewing Co. have been lamenting its demise in Morganton since the company that bought it decided in October to clo…
Police say a man stole an ambulance from a local hospital a little more than a week before his sister stole a woman’s car that was cranked in …
Police are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday at a motel in Morganton.
An 18-year-old landed a felony charge after a domestic dispute Wednesday night.
A pregnant woman was among three people transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in a four-vehicle wreck on Friday, according to th…
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Friday to celebrate retiring Clerk of Superior Court Mabel Lowman’s 47-year career in the clerk’s offi…
Dark smoke could be seen billowing into the sky miles away from a fire that destroyed a home north of Morganton on Friday.
A multi-vehicle wreck on Sanford Drive on Friday afternoon has closed a lane of traffic.
MOUNT AIRY — Junior running back Tyler Mason scored his 42nd, 43rd, 44th, 45th and 46th rushing touchdowns of the season as the Mount Airy foo…
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.