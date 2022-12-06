 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

[Jesus said,] "I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me — just as the Father knows me and I know the Father — and I lay down my life for the sheep."

—John 10:14-15

