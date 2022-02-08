 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
[Jesus said,] "You have heard that it was said, 'Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.' But I tell you: Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven."

—Matthew 5:43-45

