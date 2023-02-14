Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.—Romans 12:9 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Morganton A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds late Friday night. Neighbors say slain woman was pregnant Investigators have been working around the clock to find suspects in the Friday night killing of a Morganton woman — a woman who multiple sour… The pandemic missing: The kids who didn't go back to school Hundreds of thousands of students around the country disappeared from public schools during the pandemic and didn't resume their studies elsewhere. Christina Allegretti, wife of Chiefs' Nick Allegretti, gives birth to twins on Super Bowl morning The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Watch: Chris Stapleton keeps national anthem simple at Super Bowl Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?