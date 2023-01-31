 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

[God] did this so that all the peoples of the earth might know that the hand of the LORD is powerful and so that you might always fear the LORD your God.

—Joshua 4:24

