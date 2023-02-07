Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I urge you, brothers, by our Lord Jesus Christ and by the love of the Spirit, to join me in my struggle by praying to God for me.—Romans 15:30 0 Comments Tags The Bible Religion Christianity Literature Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Assistant coach charged with assault, suspended after middle school basketball game goes awry Court records say an assistant basketball coach assaulted a middle school basketball player at a game last week. Irish pub coming to Morganton this year It looks as if Morganton will get a new place to chow down on some food and enjoy a pint or two by the end of the year. Burke man sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking A Connelly Springs man will spend 10 years in prison after being convicted in federal court on Wednesday. Hillman Beer temporary taproom in Morganton to open later this month Hillman Beer was expected to open a temporary taproom in January across the street from where it will have its permanent location. Burke County 'stars' gear up for weekend dance competition Rehearsals are underway for the sixth annual Dancing with the Burke Stars, which will take place Saturday at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center.