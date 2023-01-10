Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

For we do not preach ourselves, but Jesus Christ as Lord, and ourselves as your servants for Jesus' sake.
—2 Corinthians 4:5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
For we do not preach ourselves, but Jesus Christ as Lord, and ourselves as your servants for Jesus' sake.
—2 Corinthians 4:5
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man is dead after a Wednesday evening crash on U.S. 70 between Drexel and Morganton.
The city of Morganton has informed a downtown restaurant owner he will not be offered a renewal on his lease.
A Wednesday night crash marked the first fatality of the new year, but the second one in less than two weeks.
Two women died in a vehicle collision on N.C. Highway 88 in Ashe County on Thursday.
DREXEL -- Both lanes of US 70 near Drexel are closed after a serious wreck Wednesday evening.
A Morganton woman has been charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
New Dimensions School recently announced that Lisa Ervin has been named interim school director.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Rutherford College has a new town manager, but she is a familiar face to many in the area.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Troopers said a woman who couldn’t keep her hand out of their candy jar landed four felony charges last month.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.