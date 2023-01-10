 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

For we do not preach ourselves, but Jesus Christ as Lord, and ourselves as your servants for Jesus' sake.

—2 Corinthians 4:5

