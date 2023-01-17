 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast.

—Psalm 139:9-10

