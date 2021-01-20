 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous man, though for a good man someone might possibly dare to die.

—Romans 5:6-7

