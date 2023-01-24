Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Peter and John replied, "Judge for yourselves whether it is right in God's sight to obey you rather than God. For we cannot help speaking about what we have seen and heard."
—Acts 4:19-20
Burke County animal enforcement officers say some animals seized Wednesday were found to be staying alive by eating mud and dirt.
A man died Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while walking on Interstate 40.
“I said, ‘damn, he’s on fire,’” a witness told The News Herald.
A woman accused of letting miniature horses starve has been charged with more than 20 counts of animal cruelty and more horses have been seized.
VALDESE — A man was injured in a fire at his home in Valdese on Tuesday.
A career that started in his grandpa’s driveway has landed a Morganton man on the cast of a HISTORY Channel show premiering this week.
Hickory police have identified the body found at the Walmart Supercenter Saturday as that of Justin Scott Partridge, a 38-year-old from Newland.
The Industrial Commons (TIC) announced recently the selection of Mithun as the lead architect for the design and development of its Innovation…
Burke County Public Schools administrators and Board of Education members are considering an earlier start to the 2023-24 school year in defia…
Tim Sprouse said it was like something out of the movies.
