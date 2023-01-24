 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Peter and John replied, "Judge for yourselves whether it is right in God's sight to obey you rather than God. For we cannot help speaking about what we have seen and heard."

—Acts 4:19-20

