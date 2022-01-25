 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.

—Philippians 4:8

