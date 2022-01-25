Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Monday afternoon crash on Zion Road.
After three generations and 80 years, a Morganton family decided it was time to hand off their keys to someone else.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 5-11.
About 2 ½ years ago, Tim Michaels had a dream.
- Updated
More than 900 cases of COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total this week and the surge is affecting the local hospital.
- Updated
Burke County saw more than 150 new cases of COVID-19 added since Tuesday, and multiple schools and facilities are on the state’s cluster and o…
A local dancer recently took top honors at a regional dance competition:
- Updated
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased on Thursday and three more schools were reported with clusters due to cases that occurred before a wi…
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
When author Delight Van Horn was invited to a Christmas party at the home of a self-proclaimed "hoarder," she wasn't sure what to expect: