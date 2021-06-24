 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, July 1, 2021
"I thank my God, making mention of you always in my prayers, hearing of your love and faith which you have toward the Lord Jesus and toward all the saints, that the sharing of your faith may become effective by the acknowledgement of every good thing which is in you in Christ Jesus." Philemon 1:4-6

