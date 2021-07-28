Daily Bible verse - Thursday, July 29, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Video shows man collapse while Burke deputy restrains him by the neck; deputy placed on administrative leave
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff's Office Use of Force Policy prohibits deputies from using chokeholds unless deadly force is appropriate.
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
- Updated
A pedestrian was hit on Burkemont Mountain on Friday night and flown to a Charlotte hospital.
- Updated
Town Tavern, a sports bar which has operated in Blowing Rock since 2013, is expanding to Morganton this fall.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 6-12.
- Updated
Lane and Porter are locked up under $250,000 secured bonds.
- Updated
Local Extension agent Donna Teasley shares some tips for keeping annoying chiggers at bay while outdoors:
Some U.S. kosher grocery stores decided to pull Ben & Jerry's after the company said it would stop doing business in occupied Palestinian territories.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A deputy went back on duty Friday and a use of force policy may be revised after a video captured a man appearing to collap…
- Updated
Burke County’s COVID-19 cases appear to be on the uptick, and while some hospital systems have made the decision to require employees be vacci…