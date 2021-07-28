 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, July 29, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, July 29, 2021

For this is what the high and lofty One says — he who lives forever, whose name is holy: "I live in a high and holy place, but also with him who is contrite and lowly in spirit, to revive the spirit of the lowly and to revive the heart of the contrite.

—Isaiah 57:15

