Daily Bible verse - Thursday, July 7, 2022

Give thanks to the Lord, call on his name; make known among the nations what he has done and proclaim that his name is exalted.
—Isaiah 12:4
NEWLAND — A community is mourning the loss of a man they say is a hero and a woman who was loved by all who knew her after a shooting claimed …
Two men got a trip to jail after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who told officers he caught them trespassing on his property. police said.
Things went south for a man who tried to give a stranger a ride when the stranger hopped in the driver's seat and drove off, police said.
A Morganton man has been charged with the statutory rape of a child in his custody.
A Morganton man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was accusing a firing a shot at a Boone bar, authorities said.
Towns across Burke County are getting ready to celebrate this year’s Independence Day with fireworks, concerts, parades and more:
JONAS RIDGE – A domestic dispute has left multiple people shot in Jonas Ridge.
Folks of all ages turned up Monday for the town of Glen Alpine’s annual Fourth of July parade. The tradition has been ongoing for more than 60…
Five people, including two small children, were injured in a vehicle crash at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday. An 83-year-old man was charged.
Burke County Public Schools welcomed several directors, principals and assistant principals to new roles for the upcoming school year.
