Daily Bible verse - Thursday, June 16, 2022

Our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ.
—Philippians 3:20
SAWMILLS — A Morganton man has died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers Sunday in Caldwell County.
He stood out in a crowd. It was hard to miss his signature bow ties, affable smile and twinkle in his eyes.
A dispute between the city of Morganton and a couple who invited a group of homeless people to stay in their backyard has developed into a deb…
A woman still is missing about a month after she went missing, and she’s believed to be somewhere in the Linville Gorge.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – Two women are facing charges after authorities said one of them struck children with a set of metal knuckles.
State, county and city leaders gathered with North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters …
Crews reconvened Monday morning to plan further searches for a missing Charlotte woman who is believed to have last visited the Linville Gorge area.
Due to an upcoming rent increase, the Thrifts & Gifts store in Valdese that supports the Amorem hospice agency is looking for a new home:
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
A 67-year-old woman who has been missing from Charlotte for about two weeks could be in the Linville Gorge.
