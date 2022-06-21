Daily Bible verse - Thursday, June 23, 2022

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
—Psalm 91:1
A local assistant principal was charged with driving while impaired after a public safety officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a picku…
Police said a Morganton man spit on cops when he was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure.
Records show abatement action has been a long time coming for neighbors of a property on Rockyford Street.
Burke County Public Schools has announced several changes to school leadership within the county. All changes will be official on July 1.
Burke County school administrators are implementing plans to help mitigate the impacts of a national and state teacher morale and retention crisis.
SAWMILLS — A Morganton man has died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers Sunday in Caldwell County.
A woman still is missing about a month after she went missing, and she’s believed to be somewhere in the Linville Gorge.
On the heels of its grand opening event last week, NCSSM-Morganton honored a Morganton native for his dedication to the preservation of Africa…
President Biden said he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax with a decision possibly coming this week. Here's what it would mean.
A Burke County non-denominational evangelistic rally is returning to the historic courthouse square in Morganton on Saturday, June 18, after t…
