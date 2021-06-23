Daily Bible verse - Thursday, June 24, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
A resident at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center was found dead in a bathtub Saturday.
In 1993, Carolyn Corpening Collins Rowe compiled a list of slaves sold in Burke County from 1791 to 1851. Rowe, who was associated with the Af…
- Updated
A woman was shot in the face in a road rage shooting in Lincoln County on Sunday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said in a statement.
- Updated
Who is ready for the sweet surprises awaiting at Merrill Mischief?
- Updated
June 4 could have been quite a bear for Mamie Carson -- but two local law enforcement officers lent her a helping hand.
- Updated
Four people, including an occupant of a driver’s education vehicle, were taken to hospitals following a multivehicle crash in Newton, N.C.
- Updated
Police say the driver was found lying in a woods line at a local elementary school after the chase.
Four family members have died and a fifth is missing in the accident, which is being called the worst recreational disaster in Rockingham County.
- Updated
The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past few weeks:
- Updated
Independence Boulevard is shut down between Wamsutta Mill Road and N.C. 126 after a truck hauling propane overturned Tuesday afternoon.