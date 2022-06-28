Daily Bible verse - Thursday, June 30, 2022

The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.
—2 Peter 3:9
JONAS RIDGE – A domestic dispute has left multiple people shot in Jonas Ridge.
UNC Health Blue Ridge is expanding its Morganton hospital facility:
A wanted parolee convicted of a 1975 Georgia murder was caught Sunday dumpster diving in Morganton.
A man was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Morganton.
A drive-by shooting left a door shattered and a bullet hole in a window at a local hotel this week.
Police are hoping to identify a man they say raised a sledgehammer toward a store employee after he made off with nearly $2,000 worth of items…
A North Carolina man now described as a “serial killer” shot and killed Nancy Rego of Charlotte and poisoned her 88-year-old mother in November 2017, according to federal prosecutors who handled the case. Daniel Printz, a Rutherford County handyman, also killed Gaston County resident Leigh Goodman, 61, in 2018 within days of meeting her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina says. The ...
A Granite Falls man is facing two felony charges after a Highway Patrol trooper found him with several catalytic converters.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday.
A car has been found in Lake Hickory and Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman says it is likely a stolen vehicle.
