Daily Bible verse - Thursday, June 9, 2022

Before the mountains were born or you brought forth the earth and the world, from everlasting to everlasting you are God. For a thousand years in your sight are like a day that has just gone by, or like a watch in the night.
—Psalm 90:2 and 4
An 89-year-old woman from Morganton has been reported missing.
A 67-year-old woman who has been missing from Charlotte for about two weeks could be in the Linville Gorge.
A woman who was reported missing from Morganton Wednesday has been found safe in Weaverville.
An armed robber looking for a quick pay day got more than he was bargaining for when the clerk fought back -- with a metal pole.
When the smoke settled, Ethan Beam said he sat in his truck, surrounded by broken glass and canisters of gases expelling their contents along the highway.
A man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on multiple chases Saturday.
Even with a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed for the next two years, drivers will be able to access Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, two popular spots in the affected area.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A couple is facing charges after more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in a pair of motel rooms Wednesday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Investigators seized more than 50 guns from a man’s home and business last week.
One of the most decorated players in Patton boys basketball history isn’t going too far away for the next step in his career.
