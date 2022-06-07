 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, June 9, 2022

Before the mountains were born or you brought forth the earth and the world, from everlasting to everlasting you are God. For a thousand years in your sight are like a day that has just gone by, or like a watch in the night.

—Psalm 90:2 and 4

