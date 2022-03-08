Daily Bible verse - Thursday, March 10, 2022
A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Jan. 9-15.
The fentanyl seized during a late February investigation had the potential to cause hundreds of overdose deaths.
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
Exonerated after 19 years for a Winston-Salem murder he did not commit, Darryl Hunt nonetheless served a life sentence
Darryl Hunt killed himself in March 2016, more than a decade after he was proven innocent of a murder that left him behind bars for 19 years. A new book explores the lasting scars of Hunt's wrongful conviction and imprisonment.
A nurse shares her experience of battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines at a hospice facility:
Search and rescue dogs trained in locating human remains joined the search Thursday for a man who has been missing since January.
The District Attorney has dismissed a charge of animal cruelty against a Valdese man.
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was videotaped by students, went viral online and prompted a call for action from a local community organization.