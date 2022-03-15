 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, March 17, 2022
0 Comments

Daily Bible verse - Thursday, March 17, 2022

  • 0

It is by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth... Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved.

—Acts 4:10-12

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cawthorn charged with driving on revoked license. What led to the traffic stop.
State and Region

Cawthorn charged with driving on revoked license. What led to the traffic stop.

  • Updated

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn last week with driving while his license was revoked. Cawthorn faces the charge after a traffic stop in Cleveland County on March 3, according to Sgt. Chris Knox, a patrol spokesman. Around 10:26 p.m., a trooper saw a 2019 Toyota drive left of center on U.S. 74B and pulled the vehicle over, Knox said in a written ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert