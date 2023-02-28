Daily Bible verse - Thursday, March 2, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I myself am convinced, my brothers, that you yourselves are full of goodness, complete in knowledge and competent to instruct one another.—Romans 15:14 0 Comments Tags The Bible Literature Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Burke United Christian Ministries' impending move draws criticism, support With just over five months to go before the deadline for Burke United Christian Ministries to find a new home, the factors behind the ouster f… Man leads cops on chase around Lake James A chase that started in Morganton, wrapped around Lake James and ended in Glen Alpine with a set of flattened tires left a man with a collecti… Teen charged in car breaking and entering at Walmart Neighborhood Market An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a vehicle breaking and entering at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Morganton. 69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday. Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil… Burke County government gives employee increase to keep up with competition Employees of Burke County government will see more in their paychecks in March.