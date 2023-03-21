Daily Bible verse - Thursday, March 23, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To fear the LORD is to hate evil; I hate pride and arrogance, evil behavior and perverse speech.—Proverbs 8:13 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New Mexican eatery coming to former Harbor Inn building After being empty for about three years, a new restaurant is coming to the former location of the Harbor Inn Seafood in Morganton. Former mill in Valdese will become apartments VALDESE — An old mill is getting a new life as workforce apartments that should be ready before the end of next year. Burke County's Most Wanted Name: Jon Alan Hall Deputies seize moonshine still, gun from man VALDESE — Deputies ended up seizing weapons, ammunition and a moonshine still from a man who asked them to check his house because he thought … City code enforcement looks to prevent homelessness after costly cleanups Cleaning up homelessness recently has become one of the main tasks facing the city of Morganton’s code enforcement officer.