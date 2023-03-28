Daily Bible verse - Thursday, March 30, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After he had said this, Jesus was troubled in spirit and testified, "I tell you the truth, one of you is going to betray me."—John 13:21 0 Comments Tags The Bible Christianity Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Trooper: School bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel CONNELLY SPRINGS – A school bus driver was cited after troopers said she fell asleep behind the wheel of the bus before it crashed into a tree… Thieves steal 3 vehicles from Morganton Honda dealership Thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of cars from a Morganton dealership early Monday morning, including a Cadillac Escalade that was wo… Multiple arrests made Tuesday in BCSO collab with probation A joint operation between local and state law enforcement Tuesday led to the arrests of multiple parolees. Man gets charges after refusing to leave scene of fire A man ended up with charges Tuesday morning after he refused to leave the scene of a fire. NCSSM-Morganton to offer free STEM summer camp to WNC students Western North Carolina middle and high school students are now be eligible for a free week of STEM summer camp provided by the N.C. School of …