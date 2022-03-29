Daily Bible verse - Thursday, March 31, 2022

God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.
—2 Corinthians 5:21
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.
—2 Corinthians 5:21
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has filed a no-trespassing order on a Fish Hatchery Road property after the owners found that strangers have…
A Morganton woman has been charged after drugs were sold out of her home.
High school athletes across Burke County are working together to support a local coach and his family facing unexpected medical and funeral expenses.
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man has been charged after investigators said they found him with more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
Take a look back at the many events that have shaped Burke County over the centuries:
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Search warrants filed in connection with a drug arrest earlier this month revealed more details into a drug distribution in…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on March 14.
The Orlando Free Fall tower, which opened in December, rises 430 feet as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the attraction.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.