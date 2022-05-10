Daily Bible verse - Thursday, May 12, 2022

If your brother sins against you, go and show him his fault, just between the two of you. If he listens to you, you have won your brother over.
—Matthew 18:15
A new funeral home is opening at a familiar site in Morganton soon.
GLEN ALPINE – A man has been charged after police and court documents said he went into a church’s prayer room, defecated and used pages torn …
Four months in jail, two years in rehab and up to five years on probation is on the menu for a Morganton woman who has racked up at least 30 mugshots in less than 30 years.
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
A 64-year-old man died in a crash on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory Tuesday evening.
A traffic stop in McDowell led to a drug charge against a Morganton man, authorities said on Monday.
A Nebo man is accused of strangling the mother of his child with medical tubing, authorities said on Thursday.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
A dozen different fire departments and agencies responded to a structure fire at a campground off Bear Cliff Village Drive near Lake James Wednesday evening.
U.S. Marshals have found a vehicle associated with missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and escaped inmate Casey White in a Tennessee tow lot.
