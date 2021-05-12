 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, May 13, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, May 13, 2021

"You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled by men."

—Matthew 5:13

