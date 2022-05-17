Daily Bible verse - Thursday, May 19, 2022

Oh, the depth and riches of the wisdom and the knowledge of God! How unsearchable his judgments, and his paths beyond tracing out.
—Romans 11:33
Have you seen the sinkhole in the parking lot of the Morganton post office lately? Who do you think should be responsible for fixing it?
Update: The Blakes are safe and have been found, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.
After two years of cancellations, the Historic Morganton Festival is hoping the third time’s the charm as it looks to return to downtown Morga…
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
The building that once housed Grandview Baptist Church on the corner of NC 126 and Frank Whisnant Road has been virtually empty for nearly fiv…
VALDESE—UNC Health Blue Ridge is embarking on a period of growth and expansion program called Project Forward: Your Hospital, Your Future. On …
Morganton is one step closer to adding a critical service for local residents diagnosed with serious mental illness.
Ashley Judd and her family wanted the world to hear from them how Naomi Judd died. The younger Judd shared the cause of death on "Good Morning America."
A person had to be airlifted after a crash Monday evening in Morganton.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.