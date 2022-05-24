Daily Bible verse - Thursday, May 26, 2022

Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves.
—Romans 12:10
The projected winner of Burke County’s sheriff’s race was clear in a decisive primary.
After two years of cancellations, the Historic Morganton Festival is hoping the third time’s the charm as it looks to return to downtown Morga…
Police are looking to find a man after an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a gas station in Morganton.
These results only show votes cast during early voting. Election Day results had not been posted by publication time Tuesday evening. Stay tuned to www.morganton.com for election updates as precinct results file in.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
DREXEL — Ashes still drifted through the air Wednesday morning at the scene of fire that destroyed one home and damaged another.
A father and daughter have lost everything after fire engulfed their home and two cars early Sunday morning in eastern Burke County.
It appears that a former school board chairman and a former school principal will move on to the November election to vie for two seats on the…
Last week, The Industrial Commons (TIC) was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist with the cleanup of 211 E. Fleming St., former site of the Drex…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.