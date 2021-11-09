Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A body has been found in the search for a man missing after an Oct. 27 wreck.
- Updated
The coalition of Aaron Johnson, Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor swept one seat in each district of the Burke County Board of Education in Tuesday…
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 19-25.
- Updated
ICARD — Burke Deputies are looking for a missing man who was last seen late last month.
- Updated
Here are the Burke County uncontested candidate election results.
- Updated
“Something’s happened,” said Nancy Hang, Koa Hang's daughter. “This is not like him.” He's been missing since a car crash Oct. 27 in the Icard area.
- Updated
The health department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a another Burke County elementary school.
- Updated
A body found Friday has been identified as a man missing after a late October wreck.
- Updated
A Lenoir man was arrested on a charge of sexual battery from an incident in mid-October.
Here is a link to the North Carolina Board of Elections website for races in Burke County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and early voting totals wi…