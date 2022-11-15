Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Trouble and distress have come upon me, but your commands are my delight.
—Psalm 119:143
The identity of a woman hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning has been released.
Two lanes of North Green Street still are closed while police investigate a collision that left a pedestrian dead Thursday morning.
A local talent competition and fundraising event has announced a new slate of local celebrities who will be competing in its return to the CoM…
Morganton is growing, and that growth isn’t coming without some pains.
Unofficial election results show a familiar face will take the helm of the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office next month.
Republicans swept the race for the two Burke County commissioners seats Tuesday night.
The city of Morganton is pleased to announce that Wendy Smith will be Morganton’s new development and design director.
Wendy's is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu for the first time ever.
Continental celebrated its 30th anniversary in Morganton on Wednesday, Nov. 9, bringing in top company executives from across North America an…
VALDESE — The best season in Draughn football history shows no signs of slowing down.
