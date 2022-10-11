Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge.
—Psalm 62:8
A group of East Burke High School students is reacting after part of a mural they created for the school was painted over by school officials.
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the NC mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75M.
Freedom High School will celebrate its 50th year of Homecoming and Patriot Pride on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
Two people were seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens Tuesday afternoon.
A local racing team has won statewide recognition for its support of residents at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center:
Conover police are looking for multiple suspects in connection with a fatal shooting.
The town of Glen Alpine is bringing back its popular Fall Festival:
Burke County Animal Services officials are looking for whoever set out a large group of dogs and puppies, some with pressure sores and many wi…
East Burke High School will celebrate homecoming on Friday, Oct. 14. At 7:30 p.m., as the Cavaliers face off against the Lincolnton Wolves in …
VALDESE — The town of Valdese is looking to sell the old mill that sits on property where it plans to build a new public safety building.
