Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

It's still not clear whether Morganton's tasting room will remain open.
Burke County rescuers conducted a blood transfusion in Linville Gorge to save someone’s life after they fell from Hawksbill Mountain on Saturd…
A chase that looped around Burke County for about a half hour Tuesday afternoon came to a slow stop on N.C. 18 when the vehicle apparently ran…
A new Mexican restaurant in Morganton opened for business in August, serving a variety of Mexican and Tex-Mex-style dishes.
A Morganton man may have won more than he bargained for after deputies said he stole mail out of several mailboxes Thursday.
HILDEBRAN — A Thursday night disturbance led to a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 that ended in a crash and deputies finding an infant insid…
No injuries were reported after a three-car crash near downtown Morganton late Wednesday morning.
RALEIGH — A Burke-county native has emerged as the winner of the “Firsts That Last Film Series Competition” held by Visit North Carolina. “Jac…
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
UNC Health Blue Ridge announced at the end of September that it was turning over the management of Phifer Wellness Center come November.
