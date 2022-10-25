 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Speak to one another with psalms, hymns and spiritual songs. Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

—Ephesians 5:19-20

