Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Speak to one another with psalms, hymns and spiritual songs. Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
—Ephesians 5:19-20
Speak to one another with psalms, hymns and spiritual songs. Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
—Ephesians 5:19-20
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An investigation is underway and charges are possible after detectives say a local school daycare employee showed children inappropriate photos.
Dollar Generals around the country have been fined more than $9 million for unsafe working conditions, and local stores are no stranger to fin…
While America may run on Dunkin’, Morganton could be running on two Dunkin’ Donuts.
Fire destroyed a structure that was the site of weddings and other events at a local winery early Sunday.
One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to peak as debris and dust trails from Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
It's still not clear whether Morganton's tasting room will remain open.
Eugene Bobrovskyy hesitates to think of the moment he first thought of leaving his country as prophetic, but he also doesn’t know what else to…
A shooting in an apartment building left one woman dead. The man who fired the gun was in a domestic dispute downstairs from the victim, investigators say.
McGalliard Falls Park turned 40 on Wednesday, Oct. 5, as the people who helped create the park came to together to celebrate the success of the park that has lasted for decades:
An ultrasound photography studio and a bicycle rental business may not seem like a natural combination, but for one local entrepreneur, it is …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.