Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Live in harmony with one another; be sympathetic, love as brothers, be compassionate and humble.
—1 Peter 3:8
HILDEBRAN — Two people were found dead off an Interstate 40 on ramp Tuesday afternoon.
A downtown Morganton florist shut its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31 after nearly 42 years in business.
A chase that started in Burke County ended with a PIT maneuver Wednesday night.
Sophia Poteat of Morganton is only 18 years old, but she is already about to embark on a challenge and adventure of a lifetime.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A person was found dead after a mobile home fire Monday morning.
VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council appointed a new member to fill an unexpired term, but it has another empty seat to worry about after anothe…
An old school is receiving a new life in Rutherford College:
A no trespassing order has been issued for a home southwest of Morganton.
One man is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Hudson on Friday morning.
This is your invitation to come and play in the streets of downtown Morganton during the 40th Annual Morganton Festival presented by UNC Healt…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.