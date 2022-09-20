 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Rejoice in the Lord your God, for he has given you the autumn rains in righteousness. He sends you abundant showers, both autumn and spring rains, as before.

—Joel 2:23

