Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.
—Matthew 6:33
A man found dead on the side of a street in Morganton has been identified.
Listen to a man call 911 while he's being held at gunpoint by a woman who caused multiple hit-and-run collisions Tuesday morning on Interstate 40.
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday m…
HILDEBRAN -- Traffic is being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday.
HILDEBRAN — A woman shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning will be served with warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping once she’s releas…
Two people were killed -- the 53-year-old driver of a pickup truck and a 10-year-old passenger of an SUV -- and two other people were airlifted to regional hospitals following a two-vehicle wreck on East Court Street Sunday evening near the WestRock plant in Marion.
A Newton man was killed in a crash near the intersection of U.S. 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE on Thursday afternoon.
A Long View woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-month-old boy. An autopsy listed fentanyl as the cause of death for the toddler.
A man was found dead Monday afternoon on the side of a street in Morganton.
DENVER, N.C. — A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five se…
