 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

—Matthew 6:33

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert