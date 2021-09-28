Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
A person of interest is being sought after a man was found dead at his home on Burkemont Avenue Saturday night.
- Updated
A person of interest has been charged after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.
- Updated
Robin Colley texted her mom “I love you” every morning, and she was set to get married next month. But because of COVID-19, her family is left only with memories of her.
- Updated
Police have released the name of a person of interest in a Saturday night death investigation.
- Updated
A Hickory man died early Monday morning when he was hit by a truck in Connelly Springs.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 8-14.
- Updated
A local school went on soft lockdown Monday due to information circulating on social media.
- Updated
A local elementary school has quarantined a classroom due to a COVID-19 exposure.
- Updated
Local middle school remains on soft lockdown as threat is investigated.