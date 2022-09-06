 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

  • 0

Jesus replied, "If anyone loves me, he will obey my teaching. My Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our home with him."

—John 14:23

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert