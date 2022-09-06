Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Jesus replied, "If anyone loves me, he will obey my teaching. My Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our home with him."
—John 14:23
Jesus replied, "If anyone loves me, he will obey my teaching. My Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our home with him."
—John 14:23
A man was airlifted after a Thursday evening crash on N.C. 181.
A man who has been wanted since the end of July for a statutory rape charge was arrested Friday.
There might be a new chief in town, but it’s a familiar face who will be heading up the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Reality TV show “Bar Rescue” is filming at a bar in Hickory.
A multi-agency collaboration led to the seizure of more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine.
After decades of wearing variations of the same uniform, local sheriff’s deputies have a new style they say is more comfortable, more durable …
A man was charged after a motorcycle chase ended in a wreck Thursday.
DREXEL — A man admitted he might need a shrink after investigators said he ran onto a school’s property with a gun Tuesday morning.
ICARD — The 13th installment of the “Five Miles of Wild” rivalry game between the East Burke and Draughn football teams turned out to be a spe…
Deer in North Carolina are at risk of contracting two deadly diseases:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.