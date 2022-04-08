Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, April 12, 2022

If, when we were God's enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life?
—Romans 5:10
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
If, when we were God's enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life?
—Romans 5:10
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.
A man was charged and another person airlifted after a wreck Monday afternoon in the western part of Morganton.
Three people were charged late last month after a search of a home turned up methamphetamine and heroin.
Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.
A man was charged after a high speed chase that reached speeds as high as 130 mph last weekend.
A wreck Thursday afternoon has closed down a portion of East Union Street and traffic is being diverted to Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road in M…
No injuries were reported from a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on South Sterling Street.
Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Pete Britain Road.
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.