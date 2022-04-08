 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, April 12, 2022

If, when we were God's enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life?

—Romans 5:10

