Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, April 13, 2021

I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do everything through him who gives me strength.

—Philippians 4:12-13

