Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In some aspects, NASCAR has come to realize what many fans have known for a long time — a good part of its future lies in its past.
- Updated
Collaboration from multiple agencies led to 10 arrests after search warrants were executed at two homes well-known by emergency responders for…
- Updated
Hanna just got off probation on July 1. Since then, he has been charged three times for serious drug offenses.
Do you think punishments are strict enough for repeat offenders?
- Updated
Rescuers used a boat to reach the pilot of a powered parachute that went down on an island on Lake James Wednesday morning.
- Updated
After a few months of building, it’s almost time for humans to visit Morganton’s new The Human Bean.
I recently drove to Hickory for a few errands and to visit a friend. About the time I passed the Drexel exit on Interstate 40, I noticed the g…
- Updated
The third death from COVID-19 this week was reported on Friday, bringing Burke County’s death toll from the virus to 150 people.
- Updated
The Morganton City Council is throwing the Confederate statue back into Burke County’s court.
A man is in critical condition following a collision in Long View Sunday evening.
The day I was invited to the Newton movie set of “The Mutt” was also the day filmmakers were working with actor, Erik Estrada.