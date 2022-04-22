 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Since the creation of the world, God's invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse.

—Romans 1:20

