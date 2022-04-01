Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The fool says in his heart there is no God.
—Psalm 14:1
A woman has filed a lawsuit against Burke County Public Schools for sexual assaults she says were committed by two school employees in the 1970s.
A Nebo man will spend the next 30 years in federal prison after he was sentenced for abusing an infant to produce child pornography.
When Morganton Public Safety Officer Joseph Jones started his shift on Oct. 17, 2019, it was a night like any other.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has filed a no-trespassing order on a Fish Hatchery Road property after the owners found that strangers have…
High school athletes across Burke County are working together to support a local coach and his family facing unexpected medical and funeral expenses.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man has been charged after investigators said they found him with more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
MARION — A Morganton woman was charged in McDowell County after a traffic stop last week.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Search warrants filed in connection with a drug arrest earlier this month revealed more details into a drug distribution in…
VALDESE — The town of Valdese has announced its summer concert line up for 2022 featuring a variety of musicians and bands from across the Carolinas.
A wreck slowed traffic at Sanford Drive and North Green Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Morganton Department of Public Safety Officer…
