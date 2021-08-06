 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Behold, I lay in Zion a stumbling stone and rock of offense, and whoever believes on him will not be put to shame." - Romans 9:33

