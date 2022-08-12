Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your body.
—1 Corinthians 6:19-20
Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your body.
—1 Corinthians 6:19-20
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Morganton man drowned in Lake James on Saturday.
A motor vehicle wreck on Lenoir Road has led law enforcement to divert traffic on the road Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
One hundred and 50 students and their families from across the state arrived Wednesday for the inaugural move-in day on the new Morganton camp…
A Morganton man who advertises himself for home improvement work was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, after police say he scammed a World War II vet.
Burke County Animal Services has taken in more than 50 animals in the last five days and will need to change operations to complete stray hold…
A man who was picked up a second time in two weeks on felony drug charges had his bond dropped more than $200,000 at his first court appearance.
A Morganton manufacturer announced this week that it plans to invest $94 million to expand its operation and hire more workers.
Most days, 911 telecommunicators deal with traumatic and life and death calls.
A man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after a crash on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 late Tuesday afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.