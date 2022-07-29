Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

I will never forget your precepts, for by them you have preserved my life.
—Psalm 119:93
Some people on social media appear to believe that the newest luxury apartment complex in Morganton is full.
A lengthy investigation culminated Wednesday in drug trafficking charges against two Morganton residents.
CALDWELL COUNTY — Three men were arrested Wednesday after police say they trafficked methamphetamine in Caldwell and Burke counties.
A man being held in North Carolina’s highest security prison while he awaits trial for a 2016 double murder has asked the courts to fire his a…
Three local businesses and a local businessman have received special recognition from the Morganton Downtown Development Association:
Burke County Public Schools students will be required to follow a new cellphone policy when school starts on Aug. 29.
The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced this year's scholarship recipients:
Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s wanted for the statutory rape of a child.
A Hickory man died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 321 in Granite Falls on Wednesday night.
Forza X1, Inc., the builder of an innovative line of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in McDowell County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will create 170 jobs in Marion.
