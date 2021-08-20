 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

Consequently, you are no longer foreigners and aliens, but fellow citizens with God's people and members of God's household, built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus himself as the chief cornerstone.

—Ephesians 2:19-20

