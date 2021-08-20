Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
The man police took into custody in connection with the shooting was on parole for multiple charges, including his second conviction of habitual felon, records showed.
ASHEVILLE — A Burke County woman is among four people still wanted after more than 20 people were indicted by a federal grand jury after a dru…
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 27 to July 3:
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Spring on Wednesday is in custody.
CONNELLY SPRINGS -- At least one person is dead after a shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs on Wednesday.
Your benefits may be subject to taxes, but there's a strategic way to avoid them.
“I’m really, really sorry. I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that," the suspect told News Herald reporters after being charged with murder by police Thursday.
My heart is heavy as I write this column. I’m full of sadness, grief, disbelief and anger — truly and completely heartbroken.
The Burke County Board of Education rescinded a previous decision and voted to make masks mandatory for Burke County Public Schools for the start of the 2020-21 school year on Monday.
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook Morganton and surrounding areas Tuesday morning.