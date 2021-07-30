Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
- Updated
A pedestrian was hit on Burkemont Mountain on Friday night and flown to a Charlotte hospital.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 6-12.
- Updated
Lane and Porter are locked up under $250,000 secured bonds.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A deputy went back on duty Friday and a use of force policy may be revised after a video captured a man appearing to collap…
- Updated
Burke County’s COVID-19 cases appear to be on the uptick, and while some hospital systems have made the decision to require employees be vacci…
WATCH NOW: Video shows man collapse while Burke deputy restrains him by the neck; deputy placed on administrative leave
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff's Office Use of Force Policy prohibits deputies from using chokeholds unless deadly force is appropriate.
- Updated
His girlfriend had cuts to her face, arms and body, and her mother had multiple bite injuries, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Local resident Lea Moynihan has not let deafness or blindness stop her from pursuing her dreams and helping others:
- Updated
Johari “J.” Hemphill, a Morganton native and Freedom High School graduate, was recently promoted to the rank of colonel in the United States Air Force: